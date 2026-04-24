Kurdistan Region President Commemorates 52nd Anniversary of Qaladze and University of Sulaimani Bombardment

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani formally marked the 52nd anniversary of the 1974 bombardment of Qaladze and the University of Sulaimani to honor the martyred students and citizens.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a formal message on Friday, to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the bombardment of Qaladze and the University of Sulaimani.

The President’s statement, released through official presidency channels, honored the students, teachers, and innocent citizens who were martyred or wounded during the 1974 attack carried out by the former Iraqi regime.

According to the announcement, the day is recognized as a solemn occasion to remember those who suffered in what the President characterized as a criminal act.

The bombardment took place on April 24, 1974, and specifically targeted the University of Sulaimani as a "center of science" and the city of Qaladze as a "patriotic hub."

President Barzani’s statement noted that the military action resulted in dozens of casualties among the academic community and the general civilian population. The Region's President asserted that the targeting of these locations was an attempt by the former regime to break the collective will of the people of Kurdistan.

However, the message observed that the efforts to suppress the population were ultimately unsuccessful.

In the address published on Friday, the President stated that the "blood of the martyrs" served as a significant impetus for the Kurdistan liberation movement.

According to the presidency, the sacrifices made during the 1974 bombardment contributed to a more vigorous pursuit of freedom in the region. The Regional President noted that the historical event remains a pivotal moment in the movement's journey, strengthening the resolve of the people rather than diminishing it.

President Barzani expressed his respect and reverence for the "pure souls of the martyrs" and extended his greetings to their families. He specifically highlighted the regions of Qaladze and Pshdar, describing them as having consistently served as a "strong fortress of revolution and sacrifice."

The statement emphasized that these areas hold a distinguished place in the history of the Kurdistan Region due to their contributions and the hardships they endured.

Furthermore, the President reiterated a commitment to the development and recognition of these districts. The statement noted that Qaladze and Pshdar are "deserving of the best attention and serious consideration in every respect" from the administration.

By marking this 52nd anniversary, the President aimed to ensure that the memory of the victims and the historical significance of the event continue to be cherished by the public.