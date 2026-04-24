CENTCOM Confirms Unprecedented Triple Carrier Presence In Middle East

CENTCOM confirmed three US aircraft carriers are operating simultaneously in the Middle East for the first time since 2003, involving over 15,000 personnel and 200 aircraft amid rising regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a rare and powerful show of force, the United States has deployed three major aircraft carriers simultaneously in the Middle East, marking the first time such a presence has been established in the region in decades.

On Friday, United States Central Command announced that three of its largest aircraft carriers are now operating at the same time in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on X, the command said: “For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines.”

The deployment represents the first such concentration of US naval power in the region since 2003.

According to details released alongside the announcement, the deployment includes more than 200 aircraft and over 15,000 personnel, significantly elevating Washington’s military readiness posture.

The air component features a wide range of advanced systems, including multi-role strike fighters, electronic warfare aircraft, stealth fighters, airborne early warning platforms, and multi-role helicopters.

On the maritime side, the carrier strike groups are supported by a fleet of 12 ships, including destroyers such as USS Spruance, USS Michael Murphy, USS Donald Cook, USS Mahan, USS Winston S. Churchill, USS Frank E. Petersen, USS Mason, USS Ross, and USS Bainbridge.

The simultaneous deployment of three carrier strike groups underscores what CENTCOM described as a peak level of operational readiness in the Middle East, combining airpower and sea-power into a unified force.

The move reflects a significant escalation in military posture, bringing together what the command highlighted as “three strike groups’ firepower” in a single theater.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions, with US officials closely monitoring ongoing security threats.

The presence of three aircraft carriers operating simultaneously sends a strong strategic signal of US capability and intent in the Middle East, as Washington balances deterrence, diplomacy, and military readiness in a volatile environment.