IAEA Chief Urges Iran to Re-engage as Nuclear Inspections Remain Suspended

Speaking at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors' quarterly meeting in Vienna, Grossi stressed the importance of restoring cooperation between Tehran and the agency, as the United States backed a resolution urging Iran to comply with its safeguards obligations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday called on Iran to "re-engage" with the UN nuclear watchdog to allow inspections to resume at nuclear sites bombed by the United States and Israel a year ago.

Speaking at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors' quarterly meeting in Vienna, Grossi stressed the importance of restoring cooperation between Tehran and the agency, as the United States backed a resolution urging Iran to comply with its safeguards obligations.

"It's very important that we re-engage," Grossi told the IAEA's 35-member Board of Governors.

In a written statement, he urged Iran to "engage the Agency constructively in order to facilitate the full and effective implementation of safeguards in Iran," referring to the inspection regime designed to verify the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear activities.

According to the IAEA, Iran has yet to provide information about the condition of the nuclear facilities targeted in the strikes or the whereabouts of nuclear material stored there, including uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

While the agency has continued limited inspections at sites unaffected by the attacks, it suspended inspections at other facilities in February due to security concerns following renewed military strikes. Since then, IAEA inspectors have only visited Iran's operational Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Grossi also acknowledged that communication with Tehran has deteriorated significantly.

"I have sporadic contacts with the foreign minister and others, but basically the channel of communication is broken," he told reporters after addressing the board.

The IAEA's appeal comes amid ongoing international concerns over Iran's nuclear program and the lack of transparency regarding its enriched uranium stockpile.