Israel's Defense Minister Defies Iranian Warning, Vows to Continue Lebanon Campaign

Katz said the Israeli military would "continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah" and warned that Israel would target Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh district, in retaliation for any attacks on northern Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel would continue its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite Iranian warnings that further attacks could trigger a stronger response from Tehran.

In a statement, Katz said the Israeli military would "continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah" and warned that Israel would target Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh district, in retaliation for any attacks on northern Israel.

"We categorically reject Iran's threats. Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran and attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday," Katz said.

His remarks came amid heightened regional tensions and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had urged Israel to halt its attacks on Iran. An Israeli official told Channel 12 that while Washington was seeking to contain the conflict, Israel remained prepared to respond to threats from its northern border and would strike southern Beirut if Hezbollah continued its attacks.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that it was suspending its latest military operations against Israel. However, the statement warned that if Israeli attacks persist, particularly those involving southern Lebanon, Iran would adopt "much harsher and more destructive measures."

The latest escalation follows an exchange of attacks. Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, describing the strikes as retaliation for an Israeli attack on Beirut that targeted Hezbollah. Israeli air defense systems intercepted most of the missiles, with limited damage reported.

In response, Israel carried out airstrikes on military facilities in western and central Iran, targeting air defense systems, missile sites, and other strategic infrastructure, as concerns grow over the risk of a broader regional conflict.