Trump Calls Off Planned Iran Strikes, Signals Possible Agreement After High-Level Talks

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said discussions with the Islamic Republic had reached "the highest level of Iranian leadership" and that he had therefore called off the planned attacks.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had cancelled planned military strikes against Iran that were scheduled for later in the evening, citing progress in negotiations and the prospect of a broader agreement with Tehran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said discussions with the Islamic Republic had reached "the highest level of Iranian leadership" and that he had therefore called off the planned attacks.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote.

The U.S. president added that the "discussions and final points" had been agreed upon "in both concept and great detail" by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel and several regional allies. He said the time and location for signing a possible agreement would be announced soon, while stressing that a U.S. naval blockade of Iran would remain in place until the deal is finalized.

There was no immediate official response from Iran.

The announcement marked a dramatic shift in tone after Trump earlier on Thursday threatened to launch "very hard" strikes against Iran and vowed to target the country's key oil infrastructure. He also said the United States would eventually take control of Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, describing it as part of a broader strategy to dominate the country's oil and gas markets.

Kharg Island is the centerpiece of Iran's oil export industry and a critical source of revenue for the country's economy. Located off Iran's Gulf coast, the island plays a strategic role in global energy markets due to its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has repeatedly alternated between threatening military action and promoting the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran in recent weeks. As recently as Wednesday, he accused Iranian negotiators of "playing us for suckers" while warning of further military action.

The latest announcement leaves the future of U.S.-Iran relations uncertain, with Washington maintaining pressure through its naval blockade while signaling that a negotiated settlement could be within reach.