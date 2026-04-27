Iran FM Arrives in Saint Petersburg for Talks with Putin

Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Saint Petersburg for talks with President Putin, as Tehran continues diplomatic coordination amid regional tensions

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg early Monday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Iranian state media, as Tehran intensifies diplomatic coordination with Moscow amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Araghchi “arrived early on Monday morning with the aim of meeting and holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Moscow’s TASS news agency also confirmed that a meeting between Araghchi and Putin is expected, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Upon arrival, Araghchi emphasized the significance of the visit, highlighting the importance of coordination between Tehran and Moscow.

“Iran and Russia have always maintained close consultations on international matters,” Araghchi said, adding that there is “a good opportunity for Iran to consult with Russia about the latest developments in the Iran war.”

“I am sure that it will be important for us to make the necessary coordination in this regard,” he added.

The visit comes as diplomatic activity intensifies across multiple fronts, with Iran engaging key international partners while negotiations with the United States remain unresolved.

Araghchi’s arrival in Saint Petersburg follows a series of engagements with regional and international actors, reflecting a broader diplomatic effort to maintain alignment with partners amid evolving developments linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The visit takes place amid continued uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran talks, which have yet to move beyond an initial round held in Islamabad. Diplomatic efforts have continued, but no confirmed timeline has been set for a second round of negotiations. In parallel, the ongoing conflict has driven increased coordination between Iran and its international partners, including Russia, as both sides assess developments and align positions.

Araghchi’s statements and visit underscore the strategic importance of Iran-Russia coordination, as Tehran navigates a complex diplomatic landscape marked by stalled negotiations and ongoing regional tensions.