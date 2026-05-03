AP: Narges Mohammadi Moved to Hospital After Fainting in Prison

According to a report by The Associated Press on Sunday, which cited statements from the Narges Mohammadi Foundation, the 53-year-old laureate suffered a severe cardiac crisis.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian human rights lawyer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been urgently transferred from a prison in northwestern Iran to an external hospital following a significant deterioration in her health. The hospitalization occurred after Mohammadi reportedly lost consciousness multiple times while in detention.

According to a report by The Associated Press on Sunday, which cited statements from the Narges Mohammadi Foundation, the 53-year-old laureate suffered a severe cardiac crisis.

The Associated Press reported that the transfer to a medical facility in Zanjan occured after prison doctors concluded they could no longer manage her condition on-site.

In reporting by The Associated Press, journalist Sarah El Deeb detailed that Mohammadi's family has characterized the medical transfer as a potential "last-minute" measure, expressing deep concern over whether the intervention is sufficient to address her critical needs.

The AP report indicates that Mohammadi's relatives and legal representatives allege a prolonged period of systemic medical neglect during her recent imprisonment.

Hospitalization After Reported Health Crisis

The urgent transfer on Friday followed a series of alarming medical events within the prison facility.

According to the Associated Press, the foundation reported that Mohammadi had fainted twice in her cell in Zanjan before the decision was made to move her.

The AP report detailed an escalating health crisis that appears to have begun several weeks prior.

According to lawyers who visited Mohammadi, fellow inmates discovered her unconscious on March 24.

The Associated Press noted that during a subsequent examination at the prison clinic, a doctor informed Mohammadi that she had likely suffered a heart attack.

Since that incident, she has reportedly experienced persistent chest pain and breathing difficulties.

In her reporting for the Associated Press, El Deeb cited Mohammadi's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, who stated on the social media platform X that the laureate had been experiencing severe blood pressure fluctuations prior to her fainting spells on Friday.

According to the AP, Nili reported that after the first fainting incident, a prison doctor administered medication, but Mohammadi initially declined a hospital transfer unless she could consult her designated cardiologist.

The Associated Press reported that a neurologist ordered her immediate transfer after she lost consciousness a second time several hours later.

Medical and Legal Context

The foundation alleges that the hospitalization follows 140 days of medical neglect dating back to her arrest on Dec. 12, according to the Associated Press.

The AP report said that Mohammadi's family has been advocating for weeks for her relocation to an adequate medical facility, citing a standing medical recommendation that she receive treatment from her specialized cardiac team in Tehran.

According to the Associated Press, Hamidreza Mohammadi, the laureate's brother residing in Oslo, Norway, provided an audio message to the AP via the foundation, stating that the family is currently "fighting for her life."

In the message shared with the Associated Press, he claimed that local prosecutors in Zanjan were obstructing efforts to secure appropriate care for his sister.

The AP report also noted that Nili, her lawyer, reported she was admitted to a cardiac care unit where her blood pressure continued to fluctuate.

According to the Associated Press, Nili stated that while a medical official in Zanjan had recommended suspending her sentence for a month to allow for treatment, the local public prosecutor referred the decision to authorities in Tehran.

Prison and Activism

The current detention follows a history of repeated imprisonment and health challenges.

According to the Associated Press, Mohammadi's supporters state that she previously suffered multiple heart attacks while incarcerated, which necessitated emergency surgery in 2022.

The Associated Press reported that prior to her December arrest, Mohammadi was already serving a combined sentence of 13 years and nine months on charges of propaganda against the state and collusion against state security.

The AP report noted that she had been granted a medical furlough in late 2024.

During this release, according to the Associated Press, she maintained her activism, participating in public demonstrations, including protests outside Tehran's Evin Prison, and engaging with international media.

As detailed by the AP, Mohammadi was re-arrested in December during a visit to the city of Mashhad.

In February, a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad sentenced her to an additional seven years in prison.

The Associated Press reported that her family claims her health was further compromised by physical abuse sustained during her December arrest, alleging she was struck in the head, neck, and side.

According to the Associated Press, Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while incarcerated, becoming the fifth laureate to receive the honor from behind bars.

The AP report noted that the Nobel committee previously issued a statement in February condemning her ongoing mistreatment.

The Associated Press reported that her international recognition drew anger from Iranian authorities, resulting in increased sentences and alleged harassment by prison guards.