Kurdistan Human Rights Board Condemns Armed Group Attacks, Calls on Baghdad to Prevent Incidents

The Independent Commission for Human Rights in the Kurdistan Region condemned attacks by armed groups and called on the Iraqi federal government to prevent further incidents and ensure security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Independent Commission for Human Rights in the Kurdistan Region on Friday condemned attacks carried out by armed groups against the Kurdistan Region and said the Iraqi federal government bears primary responsibility for preventing such incidents.

In a statement issued on Friday, the board said outlawed armed groups in Iraq have carried out attacks against the Kurdistan Region, describing the incidents as actions that have contributed to instability and loss of life.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights said the Kurdistan Region has been facing conditions linked to war and severe conflict for some time, which it said have affected the region’s peace, security, and economic conditions.

According to the statement, the Kurdistan Region has not been a party to the ongoing conflicts and has consistently supported dialogue and peaceful approaches to resolving disputes.

The board said the attacks carried out by armed groups have occurred “without any justification and in total disregard for all values and laws,” adding that such actions have created an atmosphere of insecurity in the region.

“Without any justification and in total disregard for all values and laws, outlawed armed groups in Iraq are attacking the Kurdistan Region, resulting in an atmosphere of instability and the loss of lives,” the statement said.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights emphasized that the Iraqi federal government has the primary responsibility to prevent armed groups from carrying out attacks and to ensure that security is maintained throughout the country.

According to the statement, the responsibility for controlling these groups lies with federal authorities in Baghdad.

The board called on Iraq’s three presidencies — the offices of the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament — to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities in ensuring security and protecting citizens across the country.

The statement urged those institutions to take steps to restrain armed groups so that they no longer threaten the stability of the Kurdistan Region and the broader security environment in Iraq.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights said the attacks have had broader consequences beyond immediate security concerns, pointing to their impact on social stability and economic conditions in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement, the continuation of attacks has contributed to an environment of uncertainty affecting the region’s population and economic activity.

The board also emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has sought to maintain a position that prioritizes peace and dialogue despite the ongoing tensions affecting the wider region.

The statement did not provide specific details regarding individual incidents but described the attacks as actions carried out by armed groups operating outside legal authority.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights reiterated that preventing such incidents falls within the responsibilities of the Iraqi federal government and national leadership institutions.

It said Baghdad must take measures to ensure that armed groups do not carry out actions that threaten security in the Kurdistan Region or elsewhere in Iraq.

The statement also underscored the broader responsibility of federal authorities to protect the land and people of Iraq, including residents of the Kurdistan Region.

By addressing the activities of armed groups, the board said, the Iraqi government can contribute to restoring stability and preventing further loss of life.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights said that controlling the activities of such groups is necessary to maintain security and stability within Iraq’s internationally recognized borders.

The board concluded its statement by reiterating its condemnation of the attacks and by calling on the Iraqi federal government to act in accordance with its responsibilities to ensure security and protect citizens.