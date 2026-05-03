Peshmerga Ministry Denies Halt of U.S. Support, Confirms Ongoing Cooperation

In an official statement, the ministry clarified that U.S. assistance continues in line with a joint memorandum of understanding between the two sides, aimed at advancing the reform and unification of the Peshmerga forces.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Peshmerga on Sunday dismissed reports claiming that United States support for its forces has been suspended, describing such claims as “entirely baseless” and reaffirming that cooperation remains in place under existing agreements.

In an official statement, the ministry clarified that U.S. assistance continues in line with a joint memorandum of understanding between the two sides, aimed at advancing the reform and unification of the Peshmerga forces.

The statement noted that only support specifically tied to operations against ISIS has been paused, attributing the move to the group’s diminished presence and reduced activity in recent months.

Despite this adjustment, the ministry emphasized that broader U.S. financial and logistical assistance remains ongoing and is scheduled to continue until September 2026, based on a pre-established timeline.

The ministry also revealed that discussions are expected to take place regarding a new memorandum of understanding to extend and redefine future cooperation between the two sides.

Direct U.S. support to the Peshmerga dates back to the summer of 2014, when Washington moved quickly to assist Kurdish forces in response to the rapid expansion of ISIS across Iraq.

On August 5, 2014, the United States delivered its first emergency shipments of ammunition to Peshmerga defending the Kurdistan Region’s borders. Just days later, on August 8, 2014, U.S. forces launched airstrikes in support of Peshmerga operations, marking the beginning of military action under Operation Inherent Resolve.