Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi PM Highlight Political Cooperation, Stability in Baghdad Talks

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting addressed the country’s political process and the steps required to establish the next federal cabinet.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Monday, emphasizing the need for political partnership and stability as Iraq moves toward forming a new federal government.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting addressed the country’s political process and the steps required to establish the next federal cabinet. Both sides stressed the importance of continuing the process based on partnership among Iraq’s communities, ensuring that the upcoming government strengthens stability and promotes understanding among political forces.

The two leaders also reviewed recent actions and initiatives by the Federal Government. President Barzani commended Al-Sudani’s role and highlighted the importance of building on existing agreements between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues.

In addition, the discussions underscored the importance of safeguarding Iraq from regional tensions and the wider repercussions of conflict, while protecting its national sovereignty and public interests.

Earlier on Monday, President Barzani also met with leaders of the Coordination Framework in Baghdad, where discussions similarly focused on forming a new federal government and addressing key national challenges. Both sides emphasized the need for stronger political cooperation and resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty, while warning against the impact of regional conflicts and stressing the need to keep the country away from escalating tensions. Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s support for the political process and readiness to cooperate, while Coordination Framework leaders welcomed his visit and praised his role in promoting dialogue and resolving disputes.