IRGC Rejects US Claims of Commercial Ship Transits in Strait of Hormuz as ‘Baseless and Completely False’

In a statement published on Telegram, the IRGC said: “No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past few hours, and the claims of American officials are baseless and completely false.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday rejected US military claims that commercial vessels had recently transited the Strait of Hormuz, calling the reports “baseless and completely false” amid rising regional tensions in the Gulf.

In a statement published on Telegram, the IRGC said: “No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past few hours, and the claims of American officials are baseless and completely false.” The statement directly contradicted earlier remarks from US Central Command, which said that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully crossed the strategic waterway and were continuing their journey safely.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow yet highly significant maritime corridor connecting the Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes and has repeatedly been a flashpoint between Iran and the United States due to ongoing military and political tensions in the region.

Separately, Iran’s army commander Amir Hatami, in remarks posted on X, said Iranian forces had responded to perceived US naval movements in the area. He alleged that “American destroyers, using the trick of turning off the radar, were approaching the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that Iran’s response involved military action.

“Our response was fire. Cruise missiles and combat drones took flight,” Hatami said, stressing that “the security of this region is Iran’s red line.”

His comments followed earlier US military statements that American guided-missile destroyers had transited through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf as part of a mission aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic and ensuring the free flow of shipping.

US Central Command also confirmed that “two US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey,” underscoring Washington’s account of continued naval and commercial movement in the area.