US Forces Destroy Six Iranian Boats and Intercept Missiles and Drones, Admiral Says; Tehran Denies Claims

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, stated that US Apache and Seahawk helicopters targeted “six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping.”

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A top US military commander said on Monday that American forces destroyed six Iranian boats and successfully intercepted missiles and drones launched toward US Navy and commercial vessels, in an incident marking a further escalation in regional tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, stated that US Apache and Seahawk helicopters targeted “six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping.” He said US forces also “effectively engaged” all missiles and drones fired at both US forces and commercial vessels operating in the area.

Cooper did not provide further operational details but presented the incident as part of ongoing defensive actions to protect maritime traffic in strategic waterways.

Iran, however, strongly rejected the US version of events. Iranian state television quoted a senior military official as saying that Washington’s claim of sinking Iranian naval boats was “false.” The official dismissed the report as part of what Tehran described as misleading US narratives regarding Iranian military activity in the region.

The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and surrounding waters, where incidents involving naval forces, drones, and missile activity have increased concerns about potential wider escalation.

Separately, an Israeli military official said Monday that the Israeli army was closely monitoring the situation. The official confirmed that Israel remained on high alert, adding that its air defense systems and offensive capabilities were at a “high state of readiness” following the reported developments involving US and Iranian forces.