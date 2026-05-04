Trump Says Iran ‘Took Some Shots’ in Strait of Hormuz, Urges South Korea to Join US Mission as Tensions Rise

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there had been no significant damage to shipping apart from a South Korean cargo ship, describing the situation as part of what he called “PROJECT FREEDOM.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump said Iran had “taken some shots” but caused little damage in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, while urging South Korea to join a US-led mission after one of its commercial vessels was reportedly struck.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there had been no significant damage to shipping apart from a South Korean cargo ship, describing the situation as part of what he called “PROJECT FREEDOM.” He added that it might be “time for South Korea to come and join the mission.”

Trump also made no reference to reported incidents involving the United Arab Emirates and Oman, in what appeared to be an effort to downplay escalating regional tensions amid rising oil prices.

He said US forces had “shot down” seven small Iranian military boats, although a US admiral earlier reported the destruction of six such vessels. Iran has denied that any of its boats were sunk.

US warships were also reported to be moving through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday as part of what Washington describes as efforts to secure international shipping lanes, while Tehran continues to reject the US account of recent incidents.

A top US military commander said Monday that American forces destroyed six Iranian boats and intercepted missiles and drones targeting US Navy and commercial vessels, in what he described as an escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said US Apache and Seahawk helicopters struck “six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping,” and that US forces also intercepted all incoming missiles and drones in the area.

Iran rejected the US account, calling claims that its naval boats were sunk “false” and accusing Washington of spreading misleading narratives.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, where repeated naval and missile-related confrontations have increased concerns over further escalation.