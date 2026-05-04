Turkmen, Christian Parties Urge Reactivation of Kurdistan Region Parliament

The statement was addressed to key political leaders and institutions, including President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, and the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkmen and Christian political parties and institutions held a joint meeting on Monday to discuss key national issues and ongoing political developments in federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on minority rights and representation.

Following extensive discussions, participants stressed the urgent need to reactivate the Kurdistan Region Parliament, calling for the swift resumption of its sessions. They described the parliament as a vital constitutional institution necessary for strengthening democracy, ensuring political stability, reinforcing the separation of powers, and advancing efforts to draft the Kurdistan Region’s constitution.

The attendees also emphasized the importance of preserving the quota system for minority components, specifically Christians and Turkmen. They called for restoring the number of reserved seats in parliament to previous levels—six seats for Christians (five for Chaldean Assyrian Syriac and one for Armenians) and five for Turkmen.

On the federal level, the participants highlighted the need for meaningful inclusion of Christian and Turkmen representatives in the formation of Iraq’s next government in Baghdad. They stressed that such participation should reflect electoral results and uphold the principle of national partnership.

Similarly, they called for fair representation of both communities within the next Kurdistan Regional Government, underscoring their historical role and the importance of maintaining the Region’s model of coexistence and diversity.

The statement was addressed to key political leaders and institutions, including President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, and the Iraqi Council of Representatives, urging them to respond to these demands and work collectively to ensure justice, stability, and equal rights for all components.

In conclusion, participants reaffirmed their commitment to joint national action, peaceful coexistence, and the protection of constitutional rights. They also announced the formation of a delegation to engage with Kurdish and Iraqi political leaders in pursuit of these goals.