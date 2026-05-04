PM Barzani, UAE FM Discuss Regional Situation, Condemn Attacks on UAE

During the conversation, both sides reviewed the overall situation in the region and explored avenues to further strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Monday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, held a phone call with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

During the conversation, both sides reviewed the overall situation in the region and explored avenues to further strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates.

They also strongly condemned recent attacks targeting the UAE, stressing the need to preserve peace, stability, and security, and underscoring the importance of putting an end to these attacks.