Kurdistan President, British Ambassador Discuss Iraqi Government Formation

The Baghdad meeting between Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani and the UK Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq also focused on political coordination, UK support, and regional security.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President and British Ambassador discuss conditions in Iraq. During a meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq reviewed the country's political process, the steps toward forming the new federal government, and the results of Region's President's meetings with Iraqi leaders.

The meeting discussed the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region alongside recent regional developments.

Both sides said that coordination and joint cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi political parties are essential.

They agreed this cooperation is required to ensure the success of the political process and the formation of a future federal government that reflects citizens' aspirations, confronts challenges, and protects the country's sovereignty.

Regarding bilateral diplomatic relations, the British ambassador stated that his country views its ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with great interest, reaffirming the United Kingdom's commitment to continuing its support for them.

In turn, President Nechirvan Barzani said he expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the ongoing British support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Addressing broader geopolitical implications, the meeting discussed the repercussions of the war in the region, as well as a range of other diplomatic and security issues of mutual interest.

Both sides emphasized a commitment to joint coordination and continued dialogue to advance Iraq's political process and ensure governance stability.