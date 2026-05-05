Kurdistan Region President Says Iraqi PM-Designate Pledges to Resolve Salary Issue

"Zaidi emphasized that Kurdistan Region civil servants and employees must receive their salaries at the designated time, as a basic right, similar to all other Iraqi provinces," Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani told Kurdistan24's correspondent Dilan Barzan.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, addressed the status of ongoing political negotiations, the formation of the new Iraqi government, and the pressing issue of regional compensation in remarks to Kurdistan24 reporter Dilan Barzan on Tuesday in Baghdad.



Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani explained that securing the financial entitlements and protecting the livelihoods of public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region constituted the primary focus of his diplomatic engagements with Iraqi federal officials.

He characterized the overall atmosphere of the discussions in the federal capital as positive and highly productive.

Having arrived in Baghdad on Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region engaged with a large number of the country's senior political figures.

The diplomatic visit takes place against the backdrop of critical political developments regarding the transition and formation of the incoming Iraqi federal government.

A central component of the Baghdad agenda was an official meeting with Iraq's newly named Prime Minister-designate, Ali Zaidi.

According to Barzani's remarks, the two leaders held direct talks specifically focused on resolving the recurrent delays in distributing funds to regional civil servants.

Nechirvan Barzani told Kurdistan24 that the Prime Minister-designate articulated a firm institutional stance regarding the timely payment of public workers across the country.

"Zaidi emphasized that Kurdistan Region civil servants and employees must receive their salaries at the designated time, as a basic right, similar to all other Iraqi provinces," Barzani said.

The President of the Kurdistan Region reiterated that the incoming Iraqi premier formally pledged to exert all his efforts to solve the financial dispute. According to Barzani, the Prime Minister-designate has promised to do everything within his power regarding the salary issue, with Barzani expressing confidence that "he will certainly do so."

In addition to government formation and salary negotiations, the Kurdistan Region President engaged in discussions with other prominent political leaders, including Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Addressing this specific engagement, Barzani told Kurdistan24 that the dialogue was constructive and aimed at resetting political relations between the respective factions.

"Both of us agreed to open a new page," Barzani said, confirming a mutual commitment to improved cooperation. According to Barzani's remarks, the meeting also resulted in a formal overture for future diplomatic exchange. "We have invited Halbousi to Kurdistan," he noted.

Furthermore, the President of the Kurdistan Region utilized the opportunity to address and firmly dismiss ongoing political speculation regarding their relationship.

Responding to unverified claims, Barzani stated that "the talk being heard from here and there has no basis and is not true."

Following his intensive series of meetings concerning the Iraqi government formation process and the resolution of the public sector salary dispute, the President of the Kurdistan Region is expected to conclude his official visit to Baghdad today.

The extensive engagements reflect the ongoing discussions between Erbil and Baghdad, paving the way for his anticipated return to Erbil.

The article was updated on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 02:10pm.