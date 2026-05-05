KRG Reviews ‘Runaki’ Power Project Progress, Expands Electricity Infrastructure Plans

The meeting highlights the KRG’s push to complete the “Runaki” project and achieve a 24-hour electricity supply

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Electricity Kamal Mohammed Salih chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the latest phases of the “Runaki” electricity project and assess future expansion plans.

The meeting was attended by Aziz Ahmed, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, alongside senior officials, project teams, and electricity sector leaders. Discussions focused on evaluating the final stages of the project, addressing infrastructure needs, and aligning future plans with increasing demand for electricity across the region.

Officials also reviewed public complaints and feedback, stressing the importance of responding quickly to service issues while calling on subscribers to avoid violations that could damage the electricity network. Authorities warned that strict measures would be taken against misuse.

The “Runaki” project, launched by the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG in November 2024, represents one of the most ambitious reforms in the region’s electricity sector, aiming to provide 24-hour continuous power to households and businesses by the end of 2026.

The project is designed to replace the long-standing dual system of national electricity and private generators, which has created financial burdens on citizens and contributed to environmental pollution. By integrating electricity supply under a unified system, the government aims to reduce reliance on private generators, lower overall costs, and improve service reliability.

As part of its implementation, the project includes upgrading electricity grids, expanding distribution networks, installing smart systems to monitor consumption, and improving billing transparency. Authorities say these measures are intended to ensure fair distribution, reduce overload, and protect infrastructure.

Currently, around 5.5 million citizens, representing more than 85% of the Kurdistan Region’s population, are benefiting from the project, with electricity supply becoming increasingly stable in many areas، according to the government announcement.

Officials say the project has already contributed to reducing pressure on the grid, improving environmental conditions by limiting generator use, and enhancing energy efficiency. At the same time, infrastructure projects linked to “Runaki” are being expanded to meet rising demand as coverage grows.