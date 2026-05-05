UAE Air Defenses Intercept Iranian Missiles and Drones for Second Day

In a statement posted on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that its forces were responding to “missiles and UAV threats” originating from Iran, underscoring continued instability weeks after a ceasefire was reached in the broader Middle East war.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that its air defense systems were actively intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran, marking the second consecutive day of aerial engagements amid a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement posted on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that its forces were responding to “missiles and UAV threats” originating from Iran, underscoring continued instability weeks after a ceasefire was reached in the broader Middle East war.

The escalation follows an incident on Monday in Fujairah, where an Iranian drone strike triggered a fire at a key energy facility, injuring three people. Fujairah, a strategic hub for oil exports that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, has become increasingly significant amid heightened tensions over the vital shipping route.

The UAE, a close ally of the United States and located near Iran, has been heavily impacted by the conflict. Officials say the country has been targeted by more than 2,800 missiles and drones since the outbreak of hostilities, highlighting the scale of Tehran’s retaliatory campaign.

The strikes come amid a broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has been ongoing since February.

The UAE has deepened its military coordination with Washington and Tel Aviv. For the first time, Israeli air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, have been deployed on Emirati territory to help protect major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.