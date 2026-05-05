PM Barzani, UAE President Discuss Ties, Regional Stability in Phone Call

In a statement, Prime Minister Barzani said the conversation focused on enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates, as well as reviewing the broader situation in the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call on Tuesday with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and recent regional developments.

In a statement, Prime Minister Barzani said the conversation focused on enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates, as well as reviewing the broader situation in the region.

The prime minister reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s support for the UAE and strongly condemned recent attacks targeting the country.

He also stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the region, underscoring the need for continued cooperation to address ongoing challenges.