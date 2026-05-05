Iran, Iraq Agree to Strengthen Ties in Call Between Pezeshkian and Al-Zaidi

President Pezeshkian congratulated al-Zaidi on his appointment to form Iraq’s new government and expressed Iran’s readiness to continue developing ties with Iraq across various fields.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi held his first official phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, during which both sides emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, President Pezeshkian congratulated al-Zaidi on his appointment to form Iraq’s new government and expressed Iran’s readiness to continue developing ties with Iraq across various fields.

The statement added that the two leaders reviewed the current state of relations between the two countries and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in political, economic, and regional areas. Both sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular communication and exchanging official visits in the near future to further solidify bilateral engagement.

For his part, al-Zaidi stressed Iraq’s commitment to building balanced relations with regional partners and underscored the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in advancing shared interests.

Ali al-Zaidi (born 1986) is the current Prime Minister-designate of Iraq. A prominent businessman and multimillionaire with no prior political experience, he was nominated by the Coordination Framework on April 27 to resolve a months-long political deadlock.

He heads the board of Al-Shaab University and the Ishtar Medical Institute, and is the CEO/owner of Dijlah TV. Al-Zaidi holds bachelor's degrees in law and finance, and a master's in finance and banking.