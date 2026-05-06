Israeli Strike Kills Four in Eastern Lebanon as Ceasefire Violations Mount

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the strike targeted the town of Zellaya in the West Bekaa region, leaving at least four people dead, including two women and an elderly man.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Israeli airstrike in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley killed four people on Wednesday, as cross-border tensions between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah continue despite an ongoing ceasefire.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the strike targeted the town of Zellaya in the West Bekaa region, leaving at least four people dead, including two women and an elderly man. Lebanese state media reported that the attack hit the home of the town’s mayor, killing him along with three members of his family.

The strike occurred shortly before the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for residents in 12 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, many located north of the Litani River and outside areas held by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Israeli army announced that it had launched operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure across multiple areas in Lebanon. Airstrikes and artillery shelling were reported in several locations, including Yohmor al-Shaqeef in the Nabatieh district.

Images from the areas showed smoke rising near the historic Beaufort Castle, a site previously used by Israeli forces during their occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000.

Hezbollah, in turn, announced a series of attacks on the Israeli army and vehicles along the border, describing these operations as retaliation for what it called Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

A ceasefire brokered on April 17 with mediation from the United States has come under increasing strain, with both sides accusing each other of repeated breaches.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 2,700 people, according to available data, including dozens since the ceasefire took effect. The Israeli military says 17 soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed during the same period.