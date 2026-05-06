Iran Accuses US of Seeking ‘Surrender’ as Tensions Persist Over Peace Proposal

In a voice message published on his official Telegram channel, Ghalibaf said “the enemy” was pursuing a strategy aimed at undermining Iran’s internal cohesion through economic pressure and media influence, alongside efforts to restrict maritime activity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday accused Washington of attempting to force Tehran into surrender through a combination of military and non-military pressure, including what he described as a naval blockade.

In a voice message published on his official Telegram channel, Ghalibaf said “the enemy” was pursuing a strategy aimed at undermining Iran’s internal cohesion through economic pressure and media influence, alongside efforts to restrict maritime activity. He did not provide further details on the status of a potential peace agreement with the United States.

The remarks come as Tehran continues to assess elements of a proposal from Washington aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Iranian officials have not publicly disclosed the specifics of the plan, but discussions are believed to center on de-escalation measures and restoring stability in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran would soon communicate its finalized position to Pakistan, which has been acting as a key mediator in the crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to see the conflict come to an end, but warned that Washington would intensify military action if Tehran refused to accept its conditions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated in recent weeks amid clashes affecting regional security and global energy markets. The situation has drawn international concern due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route through which a significant portion of the world’s supply passes. Diplomatic efforts involving regional intermediaries, including Pakistan, have so far sought to prevent further escalation and push both sides toward a negotiated settlement.