KDP Bloc Announces Return to Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad

The statement said the decision followed what it called a “positive understanding” among political parties, particularly after the visit of the designated prime minister tasked with forming the new government.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi Parliament announced in an official statement that it will resume its parliamentary activities in Baghdad, describing the move as an expression of “legal and national responsibility.”

The statement said the decision followed what it called a “positive understanding” among political parties, particularly after the visit of the designated prime minister tasked with forming the new government, alongside a high-level coordination delegation from the Kurdistan Region and extensive discussions with KDP leadership.

It also pointed to the recent visit of a KDP negotiating delegation to Baghdad, aimed at reaching a “fundamental solution,” as another key factor behind the decision.

The bloc stated that its return is intended to ensure closer oversight from within the parliamentary chamber over the implementation of agreements related to constitutional, legal, and financial rights.

The KDP bloc emphasized that its participation in legislative and oversight work has consistently aimed to defend the constitutional rights of all Iraqi citizens and the legitimate rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region, while strengthening what it described as a genuine partnership in state governance.

It further affirmed that it will continue to be “at the forefront of defense” of these rights within the political process.