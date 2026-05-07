Kurdistan PM, Belgian Deputy PM Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Stability in Phone Call

Both sides reaffirm support for security cooperation and continued partnership amid evolving regional developments

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday held a phone call with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Jan Jambon to discuss bilateral relations and recent political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.

During the call, both sides reviewed ways to further develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Belgium, while also exchanging views on the evolving regional landscape.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed appreciation for Belgium’s continued support, along with that of other European countries, particularly in assisting the Kurdistan Region in confronting the threat posed by ISIS militants and maintaining stability.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Jambon reaffirmed Belgium’s commitment to supporting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting ongoing cooperation between the two sides.

Both officials agreed on the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region, emphasizing continued coordination in addressing shared challenges and strengthening bilateral ties.

The Kurdistan Region and Belgium maintain steady political and security cooperation, particularly within the framework of the international coalition against ISIS, where Belgian forces have previously contributed to training and advisory support for Kurdish Peshmerga units.

Belgium also supports broader Iraq stability efforts through the European Union, including humanitarian assistance and reconstruction programs benefiting displaced communities in the Kurdistan Region.

While economic ties remain limited, both sides have shown interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as energy, governance reform, and infrastructure development, reflecting a broader EU approach that views the Kurdistan Region as an important partner for stability in northern Iraq.