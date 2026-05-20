Erdoğan And Trump Discuss Ceasefire Extension and Syria in Phone Call

The Turkish and US presidents reviewed regional developments, including the ceasefire process, Syria’s stability, and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a high-level phone call amid mounting regional tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts to extend the regional ceasefire, the situation in Syria, and broader international developments.

According to a statement released late Wednesday, by Türkiye’s Presidency Communications Directorate, the two leaders reviewed Türkiye-US bilateral relations alongside regional and global issues during the call.

Erdoğan described the decision to extend the ceasefire during the ongoing regional conflict as a “positive development,” stressing that a reasonable solution to disputed issues remained possible.

He also affirmed that Türkiye would continue supporting constructive diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing tensions.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized that establishing lasting stability in Syria would represent a major gain for the entire region.

He reiterated that Türkiye’s support for Syria would continue uninterrupted, while also warning against any deterioration of the situation in Lebanon.

The call comes as regional diplomacy intensifies following recent mediation efforts between Washington and several Middle Eastern actors over the Iran conflict and broader security concerns.

Erdoğan also informed Trump that preparations for the NATO Summit in Ankara were continuing, noting that Türkiye was making “maximum efforts” to ensure the summit’s success on all levels.

Growing Diplomatic Engagement

The conversation follows recent signs of renewed diplomatic engagement involving Syria and the United States.

On Tuesday, Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa wrote on his X account that his recent meeting with Trump had left a lasting impression.

“Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance,” Sharaa stated, thanking Trump for what he described as generosity and expressing hope for stronger relations between Syria and the United States.

The latest Erdoğan-Trump call reflects continued regional efforts to preserve the fragile ceasefire and prevent a broader escalation across the Middle East.