Prime Minister Barzani, Iraqi NSA al-Araji Coordinate on Regional Security Threats

Speaking to Kurdistan24 reporter Dilan Barzan, Prime Minister Barzani stated that Iraq's NSA has been consistently supportive in efforts to "eliminate those threats that exist against the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq," noting that the advisor has effectively fulfilled his institutional role.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad on Sunday to coordinate efforts against security threats and attacks directed at the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq.

The high-level meeting, occurring on the second day of the Prime Minister's official visit, centered on neutralizing risks to national stability during a sensitive political transition.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 reporter Dilan Barzan, Prime Minister Barzani stated that al-Araji has been consistently supportive in efforts to "eliminate those threats that exist against the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq," noting that the advisor has effectively fulfilled his institutional role.

"We have spoken, and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, has always been supportive so that we can, God willing, eliminate those threats that exist against the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq. He has played his role," the Prime Minister stated.

For his part, Iraq,s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, commented on the visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, saying, "We are very pleased with this important visit by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, my dear brother Kak Masrour. God willing, matters will proceed smoothly and quickly."

Al-Araji added, "There is a high level of understanding between the Region and the federal government in a way that serves the interests of all Iraqis. He is always welcome at any time and is held in the highest esteem."

During the discussions, al-Araji expressed the federal government's pride in the Kurdistan Region's historical role, citing its "great struggle and sacrifice" in establishing Iraq's post-2003 political system.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), al-Araji characterized Erbil as a foundational partner in the country's federal architecture.

The two sides reached a consensus on providing full support to the incoming federal cabinet to ensure non-discriminatory service delivery to all Iraqi components.

They emphasized that resolving outstanding disagreements must be grounded in respect for the Iraqi Constitution and the Kurdistan Region’s recognized federal status.

The engagement reflects a broader shift toward institutionalizing security dialogue and political trust between Erbil and Baghdad.

Both officials underscored that constitutional cooperation remains the primary mechanism for preventing future friction and safeguarding regional stability.

The security consultations are part of a broader diplomatic mission to resolve long-standing administrative and financial files between the two governments.

This articlewas updated on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 11:45am.