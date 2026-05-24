Azerbaijani Diplomat Dies in Fatal Crash in Iran

Azerbaijani Consul Ramil Imranov died in a road collision on the Julfa-Tabriz highway in northwestern Iran on Saturday. Iranian authorities said the diplomat's vehicle collided with a truck near Marand, with investigators examining both possible mechanical failure and a suspected medical emergency.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An Azerbaijani diplomat has died following a fatal road collision in northwestern Iran, according to official statements from both Baku and Tehran. Ramil Rza oghlu Imranov, who served as the Azerbaijani Consul in the city of Tabriz, was killed on Saturday while carrying out official duties on the Julfa-Tabriz highway.

The death was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Tehran, Ali Alizada. Iranian state media, including the ISNA news agency, also reported the incident, noting that the collision occurred near the city of Marand in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Ahmad Karami Asad, the Director of the Tabriz Traffic Police, provided specific details regarding the timing and nature of the crash.

According to Asad, the accident took place at approximately 12:50 PM on Saturday when a Kia Sportage bearing Azerbaijani diplomatic plates collided with a mixer truck. Police confirmed that Imranov was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Preliminary investigative findings indicate that the diplomat's vehicle suffered a significant impact, causing it to lose control before the final collision.

Iranian traffic authorities are currently conducting a technical and forensic probe into the crash. While mechanical issues, such as a potential brake or technical failure, are being examined, medical personnel who arrived at the scene have also raised the possibility of a sudden health crisis.

Medical teams reported a suspicion that the consul may have suffered a heart attack while driving, leading to the loss of vehicle control. However, police and forensic experts emphasized that these assessments remain preliminary.

A final report regarding the cause of death and the circumstances of the accident is expected to be released once all technical examinations and medical investigations are concluded.

The death of the consul marks a somber moment for diplomatic relations in the region. Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan, serves as a vital diplomatic and commercial hub for Tehran-Baku relations.

The Azerbaijani consulate there is a central institution for managing regional trade and diplomatic coordination between the two neighbors.

The incident occurs at a time of heightened awareness regarding the safety and security of diplomatic personnel in the region.

Iranian and Azerbaijani authorities are expected to maintain close coordination as the investigation proceeds.

For now, the focus remains on the forensic analysis to determine whether mechanical failure or a medical emergency was the primary catalyst for the fatal event. Azerbaijan has not yet announced a successor for the post, as the diplomatic community in Tabriz mourns the loss of their colleague.