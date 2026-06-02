DEM Party's Buldan Shares New Photo of Demirtaş, Dismisses AI-Generated Images

"The photos from my latest visit to dear Selahattin Demirtaş have just reached me. Please do not believe the images created with artificial intelligence (AI). Greetings and respect," she wrote.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Pervin Buldan, a senior figure in the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), shared a new photograph on her personal X account on Tuesday, showing her alongside imprisoned Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş during her most recent visit to an F-type prison in Edirne, Turkey.

In the post, Buldan sought to dispel rumors sparked by recently circulated AI-generated images depicting Demirtaş with significant physical changes.

"The photos from my latest visit to dear Selahattin Demirtaş have just reached me. Please do not believe the images created with artificial intelligence (AI). Greetings and respect," she wrote.

Her statement came after several manipulated images of Demirtaş spread across social media platforms in recent days. The images, which were later confirmed to be inauthentic, prompted discussion among supporters and observers regarding the former politician's condition.

Demirtaş, one of the most prominent Kurdish political figures in Turkey, has been imprisoned since November 2016. He remains incarcerated despite rulings by the European Court of Human Rights calling for his release, arguing that his detention violates his rights and serves a political purpose.

The issue continues to draw attention from human rights organizations and international observers, who have repeatedly urged the Turkish authorities to implement the court's decisions.