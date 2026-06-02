U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Baghdad Reaffirms Support for Iraq, Backs State Control of Weapons

National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris to discuss regional and international developments, as well as the latest security and political developments in the Middle East.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for the Iraqi government and its efforts to ensure that weapons remain under state control, during a meeting between Iraq’s National Security Advisor and the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Iraqi National Security Advisor’s media office, National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris to discuss regional and international developments, as well as the latest security and political developments in the Middle East.

The two sides reviewed Iraq’s security situation and praised a recent decision by the Coordination Framework supporting government measures aimed at restricting weapons to state institutions. According to the statement, both parties described the framework’s position as a roadmap for maintaining stability and preventing actions that could undermine Iraq’s security.

The meeting also addressed ongoing cooperation and partnership between Iraq and the United States, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in line with the shared interests of the two countries.

Al-Araji reiterated Iraq’s position on regional conflicts, stressing Baghdad’s support for diplomatic solutions and peaceful approaches consistent with international law and established diplomatic norms.

For his part, Harris reaffirmed the support of the U.S. government and President Donald Trump for Iraq, emphasizing Washington’s commitment to a sovereign and independent Iraq where economic growth and development serve as the foundation for stability and prosperity.

The U.S. diplomat also voiced support for efforts to place all weapons under state authority, describing the Coordination Framework’s statement as “a qualitative leap forward” in strengthening Iraq’s independence and sovereignty and helping secure a more stable future for the country.