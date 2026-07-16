Kurdistan Region Begins Smart Water Project in Erbil Pilot

The Kurdistan Region has launched a pilot water conservation project in Qushtapa to modernize distribution networks, reduce losses, and strengthen long-term water security.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region has begun a new phase in its water strategy with the launch of a conservation project in Erbil designed to turn water distribution from a largely manual system into one monitored in real time. At its core, the initiative is meant to do something simple but consequential: keep more of the water that already reaches the network from being lost along the way.

The pilot, now under way in Qushtapa, is the latest sign that the Kurdistan Regional Government is moving beyond building reservoirs and emergency supply stations toward a more data-driven approach to public utilities.

Officials say the project will help detect leaks, broken pipes and unauthorized tampering, while giving water authorities a clearer picture of how supply enters and moves through the network.

Ari Ahmed, the director general of water and sewerage in the Kurdistan Region, said the program is intended to reorganize distribution systems and lower waste sharply over time.

The target is ambitious: reduce losses from roughly 40 percent to 15 percent.

That shift, if achieved, would amount to a major gain for a region where demand rises each year and water supplies remain under pressure from climate variability, urban growth and the strain of aging infrastructure.

The project's importance lies not only in its technical design but also in what it represents about the KRG's public-service strategy.

For years, the Region has invested in dams, water stations and storage projects to increase supply.

The new initiative focuses on what happens after water enters the system. In that sense, it is an attempt to make the infrastructure already in place work more efficiently, with less leakage and greater accountability.

Ahmed said a team drawn from regional directorates is now undergoing specialized training on the project's procedures before the model is widened across the Kurdistan Region.

The rollout is expected to take about two years.

Officials present the pilot as the first step toward a more standardized system of supervision, one that relies on digital monitoring rather than periodic inspection alone.

That approach fits into a broader transformation already visible across the Region's water sector.

The Ninth Cabinet has treated water security as one of its central development priorities, advancing a series of strategic projects intended to expand storage, protect groundwater and improve access to drinking water in both cities and rural districts.

In recent years, the government has overseen the completion of major dams, ponds and emergency supply systems, including the Erbil Emergency Rapid Water Supply Project, which officials say was built in record time and brought lasting relief to the capital's water shortages.

Other projects have followed the same logic.

New strategic water schemes approved for Khabat, Soran and Kalar are meant to reduce dependence on artesian wells and preserve groundwater reserves.

Dams such as Gomaspan have been promoted not only as storage facilities but also as tools for irrigation, flood control and groundwater recharge.

Officials have said those investments have already helped raise underground water levels in parts of the Kurdistan Region.

The new conservation project adds another layer to that effort. Rather than simply capturing more water, the authorities are now trying to prevent avoidable loss within the network itself.

That matters because water waste is not just an engineering problem; it is a governance problem.

The more efficiently the system operates, the less pressure there is on aquifers, reservoirs and emergency supply measures.

For households, that can mean fewer interruptions and a more reliable service. For the state, it can mean lower costs and better planning.

The pilot in Qushtapa also reflects a wider shift toward digital management in the Region's public sector.

The government's latest statistical review of the Ninth Cabinet placed digital transformation alongside roads, electricity, agriculture and health as one of the pillars of its development agenda.

In water management, that broader modernization has already appeared in the completion of the Erbil emergency supply station and in new projects designed to map supply more precisely and connect infrastructure more effectively.

Officials say the long-term goal is to make water governance more responsive and less vulnerable to waste, mechanical failure and unauthorized use.

The emphasis on training is significant in that regard. Advanced systems only function well when technicians can interpret data quickly and intervene before minor problems become larger ones.

By investing in staff as well as hardware and software, the project is designed to build institutional capacity, not simply install new equipment.

That institutional dimension is likely to matter as the Kurdistan Region faces hotter summers, more variable rainfall and growing demand from expanding towns and cities.

Water storage alone cannot solve those pressures.

Nor can new pipelines, by themselves, guarantee efficient delivery. What the new Erbil project suggests is a more integrated policy: combine major infrastructure with digital oversight, cut waste, and make every stage of the system more accountable.

If the pilot succeeds, it could become a model for how the Region manages one of its most strategic resources. It would also reinforce the KRG's broader message that water security is not just a matter of constructing new works, but of making the entire distribution system smarter, cleaner and more resilient for the years ahead.