Xi Offers 'New Heights' in North Korea Ties as Geopolitical Pressures Mount

"I am willing to work with comrade General Secretary to maintain close strategic communication, continuously guiding the China-North Korea relationship to new heights," Xi told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to elevate bilateral relations with North Korea to "new heights," signaling Beijing's intent to reinforce its influence over its isolated but strategically vital neighbor during a period of intensifying geopolitical competition.

"I am willing to work with comrade General Secretary to maintain close strategic communication, continuously guiding the China-North Korea relationship to new heights," Xi told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday, according to China's state news agency Xinhua, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP). Xi further emphasized that the two nations should strengthen exchanges in "diplomacy, law enforcement, and the military."

The statement, delivered during a highly choreographed state visit, underscores a complex diplomatic recalibration. As Washington, Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, Tokyo, and Pyongyang navigate a rapidly deteriorating security environment, Xi's pledge indicates that China intends to prioritize stability and strategic alignment on the Korean Peninsula, even as North Korea aggressively expands its nuclear capabilities and deepens its military relationship with Russia.

A Rare Visit Amid Regional Shifts

Xi's arrival in Pyongyang marked his first visit to North Korea since 2019, a period that predates the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent transformation of the global security landscape. According to AFP, Kim Jong Un welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, with a lavish red-carpet ceremony, military salutes, and cheering crowds. Massive portraits of the two leaders loomed over Kim Il Sung Square during a grand reception, as broadcast by China's state television network CCTV.

The visit arrives at a critical juncture. China remains, by a vast margin, North Korea's principal trading partner and its primary economic lifeline under heavy international sanctions. However, the dynamic between the two nations has grown increasingly complex as Pyongyang pivots toward Moscow.

AFP notes that Kim has significantly bolstered his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly securing critical technological and economic support in exchange for deploying thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Despite this burgeoning Moscow-Pyongyang axis, Xi utilized his visit to reaffirm China's foundational role. In a front-page article published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, Xi wrote: "No matter how the times change or how the international situation evolves, the traditional friendship between China and North Korea is always invincible."

Prioritizing Stability Over Denuclearization

For decades, Beijing officially advocated for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. However, experts cited by AFP suggest that China is quietly adapting to the reality of North Korea as a permanent nuclear-armed state, prioritizing geopolitical stability over nonproliferation.

The shift follows the collapse of the 2019 summit between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump over disagreements regarding denuclearization and sanctions relief. Since then, Pyongyang has repeatedly declared its nuclear status "irreversible." On the eve of Xi's visit, Kim's powerful sister reiterated that the nuclear program is "the line of no retreat."

Minseon Ku, a diplomacy professor at DePaul University, told AFP that "Beijing probably has accepted North Korea as a nuclear state," adding that Xi will likely emphasize to Kim that "China wants stability more than anything."

This stability serves a broader strategic purpose. Seong-Hyon Lee, a visiting scholar at the Harvard University Asia Center, told AFP that Beijing is increasingly focused on "underwriting regime durability." Lee noted that "China's broader regional strategy benefits from a stable, heavily armed, and aligned buffer state that absorbs US and allied military bandwidth."

A Counterweight in East Asia

Xi's visit to Pyongyang immediately followed consecutive summits in Beijing with President Trump and President Putin, illustrating the intricate balancing act China is performing on the global stage.

While the White House reported that Trump and Xi confirmed their shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea, the reality on the ground points toward an entrenchment of overlapping strategic partnerships involving China, Russia, and North Korea.

For Beijing, North Korea functions as a crucial geopolitical counterweight against U.S.-aligned states in East Asia, particularly South Korea and Japan. According to AFP, China's relations with Tokyo have deteriorated significantly, especially after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take self-ruled Taiwan.

"As China's international standing rises, Beijing is likely seeking to draw Pyongyang more actively into its diplomatic orbit," said Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University, to AFP.

While some analysts interpret the summit as an attempt by Xi to counter Russia's growing influence over Kim, DePaul University's Ku argued that the power dynamics differ significantly. "Moscow-Pyongyang power relations are more equal than Beijing-Pyongyang," she told AFP, noting that Russia desperately needs North Korean support for its war in Ukraine, while China remains the undisputed regional hegemon.

Ultimately, Xi's pledge to bring bilateral ties to "new heights" signals a pragmatic acceptance of North Korea's evolving strategic role. By deepening diplomatic, law enforcement, and military cooperation, Beijing is attempting to anchor Pyongyang firmly within its orbit, ensuring that the heavily armed buffer state remains a reliable, predictable ally in the intensifying great-power competition defining the 21st century.