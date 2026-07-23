US Hits Site Near Qeshm Island, Iranian Media Reports

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency on Thursday, a U.S. missile struck a site near the town of Suza on Qeshm Island.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States continued its military campaign against Iran overnight, carrying out a 12th consecutive night of airstrikes targeting multiple locations across the country, while Iranian media reported a missile strike near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency on Thursday, a U.S. missile struck a site near the town of Suza on Qeshm Island.

"The relevant authorities are currently assessing the extent of the incident and the possible level of damage," the agency said.

The latest strikes were conducted by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) under the direction of President Donald Trump as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at weakening Iran's maritime and missile capabilities and preventing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from disrupting international shipping routes.

The overnight attacks struck dozens of targets across several Iranian provinces.

In Khuzestan Province, a U.S. missile hit near the passenger terminal at the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran, killing two people and injuring 11, according to reports. Additional strikes targeted an asphalt facility in Ramshir and locations near Andimeshk, Behbahan, and Omidiyeh.

In Hormozgan Province, strikes in Sirik and Jask reportedly damaged two naval search-and-rescue vessels and disrupted regional infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Bushehr Province, explosions targeted a power substation near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, causing temporary power outages across the city.

The strikes form part of Washington's sustained military campaign against Iran, with U.S. officials saying the operations are intended to degrade the IRGC's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.