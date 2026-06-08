KRG Council of Ministers to Discuss Oil, Revenue, and Baghdad Relations

Oil, revenues, and Baghdad ties are all on the table as the KRG prepares for a cabinet meeting that could shape key economic and political files.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers will convene on Wednesday to address oil management, domestic revenue, and outstanding relations with the federal government in Baghdad, according to an official announcement.

On Monday, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced the upcoming June 10 cabinet meeting, stating it will focus on unresolved issues between the Kurdistan Region and federal authorities. According to the spokesperson, the session will place specific emphasis on the latest developments in the region's oil sector.

Hawramani further clarified that the management of domestic revenues and the implementation of the ASYCUDA automated customs system will serve as additional primary agenda items.

During the session, the Council will review the most recent updates and bilateral agreements reached between Erbil and Baghdad concerning these specific files.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.