Pezeshkian Vows Iran Will Not Retreat Under Pressure

Iranian president says Tehran remains committed to both diplomacy and national defense amid ongoing regional tensions

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will not retreat in the face of threats, stressing that national security and public stability remain the government's top priorities as tensions continue across the region.

Speaking on June 8, 2026, Pezeshkian said his administration would continue to defend what he described as the rights of the Iranian people while maintaining a firm stance against external pressure.

"Our priority is national security and the peace of our people," Pezeshkian said. "We will firmly defend the nation's rights and will not retreat in the face of any threat."

The remarks come amid renewed exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel, continued uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations, and growing concerns about regional stability following months of conflict.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran continues to pursue diplomacy while preserving its defensive capabilities, rejecting suggestions that Iran has abandoned either track.

"Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power," he said. "We have neither left the field nor abandoned the negotiating table."

The Iranian president expressed confidence that the country would overcome current challenges through unity and what he described as rational decision-making.

His comments follow a series of statements from Iranian officials in recent days stressing that negotiations with the United States remain possible despite deep mistrust and ongoing military tensions across the Middle East.

The statement comes as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington continue through regional mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, while efforts to preserve ceasefire arrangements between Iran and Israel face increasing pressure following renewed hostilities.

Iranian officials have repeatedly maintained that diplomacy remains possible but have also warned that Tehran is prepared to respond to military threats and economic pressure.