Ahmet Davutoglu Says He Has Always Reached Kurdish People Through Kurdistan24

The former Turkish prime minister visited Kurdistan24 in Erbil and emphasized the role the network has played in delivering his messages to Kurdish audiences over the years.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ahmet Davutoglu, leader of the Future Party and former Prime Minister of Türkiye, visited Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, where he highlighted the media outlet's longstanding role in connecting him with the Kurdish public.

During his visit to the channel’s headquarters on Tuesday, Davutoglu was welcomed by the network's management ahead of an exclusive interview with K24.

Speaking during the visit, Davutoglu said he had consistently used Kurdistan24 as a platform to communicate with the Kurdish people.

"I have conveyed my messages to the Kurdish people through Kurdistan24 in the past, and I continue to do so today," he said.

The visit comes ahead of a special interview set to be broadcast by Kurdistan24 at 9:00 p.m. Erbil time on Tuesday.

During the interview, Davutoglu is expected to discuss relations between Erbil and Ankara, the ongoing peace process, regional developments, and several other key issues.

Davutoglu's appearance comes at a time when discussions surrounding the peace process in Türkiye and broader regional developments continue to attract significant attention across the Middle East.

The exclusive interview is expected to provide further insight into his views on current political and diplomatic issues affecting the region.