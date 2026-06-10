Erdogan: Attacks on Syria and Lebanon Have Become a Direct Threat to Türkiye

Turkish president warns that expanding regional conflict could endanger Türkiye’s national security, while criticizing what he described as international silence over Israeli military operations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday issued a strong warning regarding Israel’s military operations in the region, saying attacks on Syria and Lebanon have reached a level that directly threatens Türkiye’s security.

Speaking on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to stand alongside neighboring countries and would not remain indifferent to developments affecting regional stability.

“Damascus and Beirut are brotherly cities to Istanbul,” Erdogan said. “We will not allow attacks against our brothers, and any aggression targeting Türkiye’s rights or the rights of Turkish Cypriots will face a very strong response.”

The Turkish president accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of destabilizing the Middle East through military actions in multiple countries, including Iran and Lebanon.

Erdogan claimed Israel’s recent actions were undermining regional peace and security and alleged that Netanyahu’s government was pursuing expansionist ambitions.

“Netanyahu and his team are chasing the illusion of a promised land, but we will never allow that,” Erdogan said.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East following a series of military confrontations involving Israel, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria, raising concerns about the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

Erdogan argued that continued instability in neighboring countries could eventually affect Türkiye’s own security environment.

The Turkish president has repeatedly voiced concerns in recent months about the potential spillover effects of regional conflicts, particularly along Türkiye’s southern borders.

His latest comments follow growing debate in Türkiye over the security implications of ongoing military confrontations in the region and the risks posed by further escalation.

In some of his strongest remarks, Erdogan criticized what he described as the international community’s failure to respond to Israeli actions.

He compared current international reactions to what he characterized as the world’s silence during the rise of Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

“Netanyahu is doing the same things that Hitler did, and the world is merely watching,” Erdogan said.

He argued that international inaction in the face of aggression had historically led to catastrophic consequences and warned against repeating what he called the mistakes of the past.

Erdogan’s comments come as regional leaders continue to exchange warnings over the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The Turkish government has increasingly positioned itself as a vocal critic of Israeli military operations while simultaneously calling for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

The latest remarks also follow renewed discussions among regional leaders about the importance of stability and neutrality.

Yesterday in an interview with Kurdistan24, former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu praised the Kurdistan Region’s balanced approach to regional conflicts and described its policy of staying out of ongoing confrontations as a model for preserving stability amid growing tensions across the Middle East.