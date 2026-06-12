President Barzani Receives Kurdistan Social Democratic Party Leader

The meeting focused on the latest political developments in Iraq, regional changes, and the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani received Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, leader of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, in Erbil on Friday, where the two discussed recent political developments and changes unfolding in Iraq and the wider region.

According to a statement issued by the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting focused on the latest changes and developments in Iraq and the wider region, while also shedding light on the internal situation within the Kurdistan Region.

Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, born in Sulaimani in 1953, is the leader of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party.

Widely known among his supporters as "Kaka Hama," he gained a reputation for bravery fighting against Saddam Hussein's forces in the 1980s.