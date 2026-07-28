Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Threatens Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz

A senior Iranian military spokesman threatened to prevent ships belonging to countries and companies using Iran's frozen assets from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with the United States continue to escalate.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters on Tuesday warned the United States and any countries or companies seeking to use Iran's frozen assets to compensate vessels damaged during the conflict that their ships could be prevented from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington deepen over sanctions and maritime security in the Gulf, with Iran continuing to signal that the strategic waterway remains a key source of leverage in its confrontation with the United States.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said US President Donald Trump had decided to compensate ships damaged during the conflict by using Iran's frozen assets following what he described as a series of "acts of aggression" aimed at destabilizing the region.

Zolfaqari argued that disruptions to regional security and shipping through what he described as "illegal routes" in the southern Strait of Hormuz were the result of "violations committed by the US military," rather than Iran.

He issued a direct warning to Washington and other countries, saying: "We warn all countries and companies that welcome Trump's proposal and seek to use Iran's frozen assets that, from this point onward, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any of their ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

The latest warning marks a further escalation in the dispute between Iran and the United States over sanctions and freedom of navigation in the Gulf, with Tehran once again signaling that it views the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic pressure point in its standoff with its adversaries.

The renewed threat comes amid heightened regional security tensions. Earlier on Tuesday, Jordan's military said it shot down a drone after it entered the kingdom's airspace over the eastern desert near the borders with Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said the unmanned aircraft was intercepted after violating the country's airspace, underscoring continuing cross-border aerial threats linked to the broader regional conflict.

Jordan has remained on high alert as drone and missile incidents continue to affect the region, following repeated interceptions near its borders and growing security concerns stemming from the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.