Ukraine Rejects Iraqi Allegations, Urges Baghdad to Prevent 'Misinformation'

Kyiv has rejected allegations made by Iraq's National Security Advisor, while Baghdad says its investigation remains ongoing as broader security cooperation and regional challenges continue to shape bilateral relations.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ukraine has firmly rejected allegations made by Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Aboudi regarding the alleged involvement of a Ukrainian-linked network in attacks on Iraqi state institutions, calling the accusations unfounded and urging Baghdad to ensure that official bodies do not circulate what Kyiv described as unsupported claims.

The response from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs marks the latest development in an emerging diplomatic dispute that follows remarks Al-Aboudi made during a televised interview focused primarily on Iraq's evolving national security strategy and its future security partnerships.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it had learned of the allegations through media coverage rather than through diplomatic channels, arguing that such claims should not be made publicly without substantiating evidence.

The ministry said it categorically rejects the accusations and expressed concern that public allegations by a senior official of what it described as a friendly country could undermine bilateral relations if they are not supported by verified findings.

Kyiv also warned that narratives accusing Ukraine without evidence could inadvertently reinforce Russian information campaigns aimed at damaging Ukraine's international reputation and weakening its relations with partners abroad. The ministry urged Iraqi authorities to prevent official institutions from disseminating what it called misinformation while reaffirming that Iraq remains an important partner in the Middle East and expressing support for continued political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The exchange stems from comments by Al-Aboudi, who disclosed during the interview that Iraqi security agencies had detained individuals suspected of links to what he described as a Ukrainian intelligence-related network operating inside Iraq.

According to the National Security Advisor, investigators obtained evidence pointing to possible foreign involvement in attacks targeting Iraqi state institutions, and some detainees allegedly made statements during questioning referring to activities connected to Ukrainian interests.

Read More: Iraq Seeks Continued Presence of Foreign Military Advisors, Security Chief Says

At the same time, Al-Aboudi emphasized that the investigation has not been completed. He stressed that the case involves multiple legal and security dimensions and cautioned against drawing final conclusions before judicial procedures are finished and additional evidence is examined.

His remarks were delivered during a broader discussion of Iraq's security priorities rather than as a standalone announcement about the investigation.

A central theme of the interview was Baghdad's effort to redefine its long-term security partnerships as Coalition forces continue their gradual transition in Iraq. Al-Aboudi said the Iraqi government has formally requested the continued presence of foreign military advisors, arguing that Iraq still requires external expertise in military training, strategic planning, and institutional capacity building.

He explained that Iraq views advisory missions, particularly NATO's non-combat role, as an important component of strengthening domestic security institutions while expanding the capabilities of Iraqi forces.

Al-Aboudi also argued that recent attacks against Baghdad International Airport and other security facilities illustrate the complexity of Iraq's security environment. He noted that some incidents occurred in areas where no foreign troops are stationed, suggesting that the country's security challenges extend beyond the presence of international forces and require broader intelligence and law enforcement efforts.

The diplomatic disagreement with Ukraine also comes as Iraqi authorities continue addressing another issue linked to the Russia-Ukraine war: the recruitment of Iraqi citizens to fight on opposing sides of the conflict.

In the same series of public remarks, Al-Aboudi said Iraqi intelligence estimates that between 3,000 and 5,000 Iraqi nationals have joined Russian and Ukrainian armed forces since the war began. According to Iraqi officials, many were motivated by unemployment, financial hardship, and promises of compensation or future residency rather than ideological considerations.

Read More: Iraq Says Thousands of Young Citizens Are Fighting on Opposing Sides in Russia-Ukraine War

Iraqi authorities have described the phenomenon as both a humanitarian and national security concern. Security agencies say they have intensified investigations into recruitment networks that allegedly operated through online platforms, intermediaries, recruitment offices, and smuggling channels. Officials also report arrests and the closure of several facilities suspected of facilitating recruitment, while diplomatic representatives continue engaging with both Russia and Ukraine regarding Iraqi nationals affected by the conflict, including reported prisoners of war.

Although Ukraine's latest statement focuses exclusively on the allegations concerning the ongoing Iraqi investigation, the exchange highlights the increasingly complex international dimensions of Iraq's security agenda, where domestic investigations, foreign partnerships, and the wider consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war are becoming increasingly intertwined.

For now, the positions of Baghdad and Kyiv remain sharply different. Ukraine has categorically denied the allegations and called for greater diplomatic responsibility, while Iraqi officials continue to characterize the case as an active investigation whose findings have yet to reach judicial conclusions.