Netanyahu to Meet Trump at White House for First Talks Since Iran War Began

The meeting comes as Washington says it is seeking to give diplomacy with Iran a chance following months of fighting that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday in their first face-to-face talks since the outbreak of the Iran war, with discussions expected to focus on the conflict, regional security, and broader Middle East diplomacy.

The meeting comes as Washington says it is seeking to give diplomacy with Iran a chance following months of fighting that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Israel has not participated in the latest round of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which resumed earlier this month after the collapse of an April ceasefire.

It will be the eighth meeting between Trump and Netanyahu since the U.S. president returned to office last year, but their first in-person talks since the conflict began.

Speaking before departing Israel on Monday, Netanyahu said Iran would be the top priority during the talks.

"This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility," Netanyahu said. "We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran. Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us."

Upon arriving in Washington, Netanyahu attended a private memorial dinner on Monday evening honoring the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and is also expected to attend Graham's memorial service on Tuesday, according to his office.

The meeting follows months of public tensions between the two leaders. Relations reached a low point in April during ceasefire negotiations with Iran, when Trump openly criticized Netanyahu, later describing him as "a very difficult guy" in an interview.

Netanyahu dismissed the disagreements as "tactical," insisting the two leaders remained aligned on the overall objectives of the war.

In addition to Iran, the leaders are expected to discuss the implementation of a U.S.-backed agreement signed last month between Israel and Lebanon, which has faced challenges on the ground.

The talks are also expected to address Gaza, where reconstruction efforts remain stalled amid continuing humanitarian concerns and ongoing Israeli military operations targeting what it says are militant positions.