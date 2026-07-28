Trump, Zelensky Discuss Patriot Missile Production and Push to Revive Russia Peace Talks

The Ukrainian president said his White House talks with Donald Trump focused on Patriot interceptor production, renewed diplomatic efforts, and continued US support

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a "good meeting" with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed licensing the production of Patriot air-defense interceptors, strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, and exploring ways to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

The meeting, which lasted just over an hour, came as Ukraine and Russia intensified long-range attacks while US-led diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict remain stalled.

Following the talks, Zelensky expressed appreciation for Washington's continued backing.

"Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace," Zelensky wrote in a statement on X.

He added that he and Trump discussed "licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help," while also emphasizing the need to revive diplomacy.

"We also spoke about diplomacy — it's important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated."

Zelensky said officials from both countries would continue discussions and thanked the United States for its "firm support."

Ahead of the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Kyiv's immediate priorities included securing additional anti-ballistic Patriot missiles and finding ways to restart diplomatic negotiations more than four years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important," the official said.

According to the United Nations, last month was the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, as Russia increased its use of ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept.

The latest meeting reflected the continued improvement in relations between Trump and Zelensky since the beginning of Trump's second presidential term.

Earlier this month, during a meeting in Türkiye, Trump praised Zelensky for doing "an amazing job" and offered Ukraine licenses to manufacture Patriot missiles.

Last week, Zelensky also held discussions with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on ways to "reinvigorate diplomacy" after the conflict in the Middle East shifted Washington's attention away from Ukraine.

Since returning to office, Trump has ended direct US weapons deliveries to Ukraine, instead allowing European countries to purchase American weapons for Kyiv. Nevertheless, Washington continues to provide intelligence support and access to the Starlink satellite communications system used by Ukrainian forces.

The relationship between the two leaders has improved significantly since their tense Oval Office meeting in February 2025.

After meeting Trump, Zelensky was scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony honoring Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as "a true friend of Ukraine," offering his condolences over the senator's recent death.

Later Tuesday, Zelensky was also expected to address US senators ahead of a procedural vote on bipartisan legislation proposing new sanctions against Russia.

The bill, which has 62 Senate co-sponsors, was championed by Graham before his death. However, some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns over provisions that would expand Trump's authority to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy.

While diplomatic discussions continue, hostilities remain intense.

Hours before Zelensky arrived at the White House, Ukraine launched hundreds of drones toward Russia. Overnight, Moscow responded by launching more than 100 drones against Ukraine and continued attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa and vessels transporting Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Monday that negotiations on an aerial ceasefire were underway, warning that increased Ukrainian strikes inside Russia would only prolong the conflict.