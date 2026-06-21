President Barzani, Osama al-Nujaifi Discuss Iraq's Political Challenges, Stress Coordination Among Parties

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting reviewed the current political landscape in Iraq, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the country's political process.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani, met on Sunday with Osama al-Nujaifi, secretary-general of the Muttahidoon Party, and a delegation of Iraqi political figures in the Pirmam district of Erbil to discuss Iraq's political situation and the need for greater coordination among political forces.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting reviewed the current political landscape in Iraq, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the country's political process. Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination among political parties to address and resolve Iraq's outstanding issues.

The discussions underscored the need for dialogue and joint efforts to overcome political challenges and promote stability, with both parties stressing that continued coordination is essential for advancing the country's political process.

The meeting comes as Iraq continues to grapple with longstanding political disputes, including power-sharing arrangements, relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the implementation of constitutional provisions, and economic challenges. Political leaders have repeatedly called for greater cooperation among Iraq's diverse political blocs to maintain stability and advance reforms.

Osama al-Nujaifi, a prominent Sunni Arab politician and former speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives, has remained an influential figure in Iraqi politics through the Muttahidoon Party. President Masoud Barzani has frequently hosted Iraqi political leaders in Erbil as part of ongoing efforts to encourage dialogue and consensus-building on key national issues.