President Barzani, Canadian Parliamentary Delegation Reaffirm Strong Ties, Support for Kurdish Cause

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the delegation included Canadian Members of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif and Ahmed Hussen, Canada's former Minister of International Development.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received a delegation from the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds group on Monday at the Barzani Headquarters in Pirmam district, northeast of Erbil, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Canada while underscoring continued support for the Kurdish cause.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the delegation included Canadian Members of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif and Ahmed Hussen, Canada's former Minister of International Development.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed its pleasure at meeting President Barzani and reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Kurdish people's cause. The lawmakers praised the Kurdish people's decades-long struggle and sacrifices, as well as the Peshmerga forces' role and heroism in the fight against ISIS.

The delegation also briefed President Barzani on the activities of the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds group in the Canadian Parliament, its coordination with the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, and its efforts to advance awareness and support for Kurdish issues in Canada.

The visiting MPs voiced their desire to further strengthen the friendship between Canada and the Kurdistan Region, particularly by expanding cooperation in the fields of economy and technology.

President Barzani, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Canada for their longstanding support of the Kurdistan Region, particularly during the war against ISIS when Canada provided military assistance and stood alongside the Peshmerga forces.

He also reiterated his support for further deepening relations between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Canada, stressing the importance of broadening cooperation across various sectors.

The Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds is an all-party caucus in Canada's federal parliament dedicated to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and fostering closer ties with the Kurdish people worldwide, particularly the Kurdistan Regional Government. First established in 2016, the caucus was officially reactivated in late 2025 under the chairmanship of Conservative MP Tom Kmiec.

The group has played an active role in promoting Canada's engagement with the Kurdistan Region. In 2023, members of the caucus visited Erbil, where they held meetings with senior Kurdish officials, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, focusing on security cooperation and regional stability.

The caucus has also advocated for Canada to upgrade its diplomatic representation in Erbil from an embassy office to a consulate general and has consistently highlighted the Kurdish people's contribution to the international campaign against ISIS.