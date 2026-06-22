Rubio to Visit Gulf States as US Seeks Iran Deal and Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Rubio will visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain through Thursday in his first trip to the region since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and its allies on Feb. 28.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a three-country tour of the Gulf on Tuesday as Washington pushes diplomatic efforts with Iran to end the ongoing Middle East war and restore stability in the region.

According to a statement released by State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio will visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain through Thursday in his first trip to the region since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and its allies on Feb. 28.

During the visit, Rubio is expected to discuss the memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran, efforts to secure the full reopening and safe navigation of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The secretary is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Bahrain on Thursday to discuss shared regional priorities and strengthen coordination with Gulf partners.

Rubio's visit comes at a delicate moment for US-Gulf relations. Several Gulf states have faced heightened security concerns after Iran accused Kuwait and Bahrain—home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet—of allowing the United States to use their territory to launch military strikes against Iran. The accusations have raised tensions and complicated Washington's efforts to reassure its regional allies.

The diplomatic tour follows high-level talks held in Switzerland on Sunday, where US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials in an effort to advance negotiations under the memorandum of understanding. The agreement provides a 60-day framework for both sides to negotiate a broader settlement aimed at ending hostilities.

A central issue in the negotiations is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes. Iran has effectively blocked the strait during the conflict, disrupting global energy markets and heightening concerns over international shipping.

Rubio's meetings are expected to focus on rebuilding confidence with Gulf allies while reinforcing support for the diplomatic process with Iran, as Washington seeks to prevent further regional escalation and secure freedom of navigation through one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.