Canadian MPs Reaffirm Support for Kurdistan Region During Erbil Visit

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Canadian MP Ziad Aboultaif highlighted the longstanding relationship between Canada and the Kurdistan Region, particularly through cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A delegation of Canadian Members of Parliament visited Erbil on Monday to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming Canada's continued support for the Kurdish people and expressing interest in expanding cooperation across the political, security, and civil society sectors.

The delegation, representing the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds group, said the visit was aimed at deepening ties between Canada and the Kurdistan Region while laying the groundwork for broader long-term cooperation.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Canadian MP Ziad Aboultaif highlighted the longstanding relationship between Canada and the Kurdistan Region, particularly through cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

"Canada is home to a large, vibrant, and active Kurdish community. We seek closer cooperation and stronger partnerships," Aboultaif said. "This relationship is not new; our ties with Kurdistan—particularly with the Peshmerga forces—have a long history. Our message during this visit is to reaffirm Canada's comprehensive and continued support for the Kurdish people."

The visit marks the parliamentary group's second official trip to the Kurdistan Region. Ahmed Hussen, a member of the delegation and Canada's former Minister of International Development, emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and civil society organizations.

"We are looking forward to constructive and productive discussions," Hussen said. "The Kurdish community in Canada has consistently urged the Canadian government to prioritize its relationship with the KRG and to establish the foundations for a long-term strategic partnership."

The delegation's visit comes as Canada and the Kurdistan Region continue to maintain close ties forged during the international campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS), when Canadian forces trained and advised the Peshmerga forces as part of the Global Coalition. Since then, cooperation has expanded to include humanitarian assistance, stabilization efforts, governance, and support for displaced communities.

The visit also reflects continued parliamentary engagement between Ottawa and Erbil, underscoring Canada's interest in reinforcing its longstanding partnership with the Kurdistan Region amid evolving regional political and security dynamics.

The Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds is an all-party caucus in Canada's federal parliament dedicated to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and fostering closer ties with the Kurdish people worldwide, particularly the Kurdistan Regional Government. First established in 2016, the caucus was officially reactivated in late 2025 under the chairmanship of Conservative MP Tom Kmiec.

The group has played an active role in promoting Canada's engagement with the Kurdistan Region. In 2023, members of the caucus visited Erbil, where they held meetings with senior Kurdish officials, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, focusing on security cooperation and regional stability.

The caucus has also advocated for Canada to upgrade its diplomatic representation in Erbil from an embassy office to a consulate general and has consistently highlighted the Kurdish people's contribution to the international campaign against ISIS.