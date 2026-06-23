Aoun, Vance Discuss Lebanon De-Conflict Mechanism as Netanyahu Affirms IDF Freedom of Action

Lebanon pushes de-confliction mechanism as US and regional powers seek to contain Israel-Hezbollah escalation amid diplomatic efforts to prevent broader regional spillover

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Vice President JD Vance on Monday discussed the establishment of a de-confliction mechanism for Lebanon, as regional and international actors intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun’s office said the two officials reviewed steps aimed at consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon and halting Israeli military escalation, including the possibility of forming a coordination “cell” designed to manage incidents and reduce the risk of wider confrontation.

Vance said the initiative was intended to prevent localized incidents from triggering broader regional escalation.

“We do believe... that we can get to a place where Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty is protected, Israel's security is protected,” Vance said, adding that coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces and pressure on Iran to restrain Hezbollah would be necessary.

He later described the proposed mechanism as a tool to ensure “that when things happen, they don't spiral into a broader escalation.”

The discussions come as mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, said on Monday that Iran and the United States had agreed, following talks in Switzerland, to establish a “de-confliction cell” related to Lebanon to ensure adherence to a halt in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also referred to the initiative on social media, calling it a “first real test” of emerging arrangements.

In a separate call on Monday, Aoun also spoke with US senior adviser Jared Kushner and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

According to the Lebanese presidency, the talks focused on “consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon, stopping the Israeli military escalation and steps that should be taken in this regard, including the possibility of forming a cell for this purpose.”

The diplomatic push follows weeks of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, whose cross-border exchanges of fire escalated earlier this month and threatened to derail wider regional de-escalation efforts linked to US-Iran negotiations.

Despite ongoing diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israeli forces in southern Lebanon would continue operating with what he described as “full freedom” to respond to threats.

“My directive, and that of the minister of defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North,” Netanyahu said, adding that the military faced “no restrictions” in its operations.

The remarks underscored persistent gaps between diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border and Israel’s stated security posture, which maintains a readiness to act unilaterally against perceived threats.

Following indirect US-Iran understandings reached in Switzerland last week, fighting in Lebanon has reportedly paused since Saturday evening. United Nations officials on Monday confirmed a notable reduction in hostilities.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said peacekeepers had not detected any trajectories or interceptions in southern Lebanon on Sunday—the first such quiet period since renewed hostilities began earlier this month.

Israel separately announced on Sunday that wartime restrictions in its northern border areas would be lifted from Monday, signaling cautious optimism over the temporary de-escalation.

Meanwhile, US officials said direct Lebanese-Israeli talks—initiated under Washington’s mediation in April—are expected to continue, with a fifth round scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

A State Department official said the objective is to “end the cycle of violence for good” and work toward a broader security arrangement between the two countries.

Lebanese authorities, however, have stressed that their negotiations with Israel are separate from the US-Iran track. President Aoun emphasized that Beirut will retain full control over its diplomatic process.

“We negotiate for ourselves, and we do not accept any other party doing so for us,” Aoun said, while welcoming international assistance to end the conflict.

He added that while Lebanon appreciates external support, there remains “a big difference between trying to help us and interfering in our internal affairs,” a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Iran’s long-standing influence through Hezbollah.

The overlapping diplomatic tracks—US-Iran talks, Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, and regional mediation efforts—highlight a rapidly evolving effort to contain one of the most volatile flashpoints of the broader Middle East conflict.