Kurdistan Weather: Temperatures to Drop Up to 9 Degrees Across Region

The KRG Meteorological Directorate announced that temperatures across the Kurdistan Region will drop by 5 to 9 degrees Celsius starting Wednesday.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Following a punishing stretch of early-summer heat, residents of the Kurdistan Region are bracing for a highly anticipated meteorological reprieve. The Forecasting Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology announced on Tuesday that temperatures are expected to plunge by as much as 9 degrees Celsius across several cities beginning Wednesday, June 24.

The sudden cooling trend arrives as a critical respite for a region that frequently endures grueling summer extremes.

While Tuesday will feature clear skies, scattered clouds, and a slight, temporary uptick in heat compared to the previous day, the official forecast indicates that a decisive shift in atmospheric conditions will drastically lower the mercury by midweek.

According to the data released by the KRG Meteorological Directorate, the most dramatic temperature drop will occur in the mountainous border town of Haji Omeran, where highs will plummet from 33°C (91°F) to an unseasonably cool 24°C (75°F), a staggering 9-degree reduction.

Similarly, the famously arid Garmian administration, which has suffered under blistering 48°C (118°F) heat, will see temperatures fall by 8 degrees, settling at a more manageable 40°C (104°F).

Major urban centers will also benefit from the shift. The capital, Erbil, alongside Sulaimani, Duhok, and Akre, will experience temperature decreases ranging from 5 to 6 degrees, bringing daily highs comfortably below the 40°C threshold.

For the region's inhabitants, the forecast signals profound practical implications.

A drop of this magnitude significantly mitigates the risk of heat stress, offering vital physical relief for construction crews, agricultural laborers, and security personnel who work outdoors during the peak daytime hours.

Furthermore, the cooling trend is expected to ease the immense seasonal burden placed on the region's power grid, as the demand for intensive air conditioning temporarily subsides.

However, the meteorological relief will be accompanied by distinct environmental challenges.

The directorate's forecast warns that the shifting weather patterns on Wednesday will likely elevate atmospheric dust levels.

This increase in airborne particulate matter is expected to reduce visibility across regional highways, prompting implicit advisories for drivers and travelers to exercise caution.

The dust may also pose secondary concerns for vulnerable populations with respiratory conditions, highlighting the complex reality of summer weather in the Middle East, where cooler air often arrives on the back of arid winds.

Despite the impending dust, the longer-term outlook remains highly encouraging.

The KRG Meteorological Directorate anticipates that the cooler conditions could persist for more than a week.

Crucially, the department confirmed that no severe heatwaves are currently tracking toward the region, ensuring that temperatures in most areas will remain near or below 40°C for the foreseeable future.

As the Kurdistan Region navigates the height of its summer season, the forthcoming temperature plunge represents a significant, albeit temporary, interruption to the traditional heat.

While the dust serves as a reminder of the region's harsh geography, the week ahead promises a rare window of thermal relief, allowing communities, infrastructure, and the electrical grid a crucial opportunity to recover before the deeper summer months arrive.

The Forecasted Temperature Drop City Tuesday Jun. 23 Wednesday Jun. 24 Temperature Drop Erbil 43 38 5 Sulaimani 42 37 5 Duhok 43 37 6 Halabja 45 39 6 Pirmam 39 36 3 Chamchamal 44 39 5 Zaxo 44 37 7 Akre 43 38 5 Garmian 48 40 8 Haji Omeran 33 24 9