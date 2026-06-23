Prime Minister Barzani Inaugurates Ganatha D Babel Park in Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated "Ganatha D Babel park" in Erbil, a new landmark featuring Iraq's tallest Kurdistan flagpole and modern tourism, sports, and recreational amenities

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated "Ganatha D Babel Park" (the Hanging Gardens of Babylon Park) in Erbil, a large-scale modern development designed to expand green spaces and promote tourism, recreation, and environmental sustainability.

The project will officially open during a formal ceremony today as part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader efforts to increase public green areas and provide a healthier environment for residents.

Covering approximately 59,000 square meters, Ganatha D Babel Park is among the largest and most modern public recreational spaces in the Kurdistan Region.

The park has been designed as a new landmark in the capital, combining environmental, cultural, and leisure elements within a single destination.

It was completed within 20 months of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laying its foundation stone in October 2024, marking a rapid delivery timeline for one of Erbil's largest public recreation projects.

Officials say the project is expected to attract both local visitors and international tourists.

One of the park's most prominent features is a 63-meter-high flagpole carrying the Kurdistan flag, making it the tallest such structure in Iraq.

More than 50 additional Kurdistan flags have been installed throughout the site, creating what officials described as a distinctive and patriotic atmosphere.

The flag installations are expected to become one of the park's main visual attractions.

The park includes three main entrances connecting the Ankawa district with the Erbil Avenue development, improving accessibility for visitors from different parts of the city.

Its architectural features include a spiral bridge rising seven meters above ground level and an underground pedestrian tunnel designed to facilitate smooth movement throughout the site.

To encourage sports and physical activity, the project also includes a modern padel court equipped to international standards.

Beyond serving as a public green space, the park is intended to function as a center for tourism, sports, and healthy living in Erbil.

The development reflects the KRG's continuing investment in urban infrastructure and recreational projects aimed at improving quality of life while enhancing the Kurdistan Region's appeal as a tourism destination.

Officials expect Ganatha D Babel Park to become one of Erbil's most recognizable attractions and a significant addition to the city's growing portfolio of public spaces.