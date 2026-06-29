Kurdistan Region, Spain Launch Economic Forum to Boost Trade and Investment Cooperation

An official and economic delegation from the Kurdistan Region, headed by Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, attended the opening session of the forum.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region–Spain Economic Forum officially opened on Monday in Murcia, Spain, bringing together more than 80 companies from both sides in a bid to strengthen trade ties and unlock new investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

An official and economic delegation from the Kurdistan Region, headed by Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, attended the opening session of the forum, which focuses on expanding cooperation in tourism, industry, healthcare, construction, urban development, and other service sectors.

Addressing the forum, Shukri presented an overview of the Kurdistan Region's investment climate, highlighting the opportunities available to Spanish businesses. He underscored the Region's Investment Law, government-backed administrative support, tax exemptions, and legal guarantees designed to facilitate foreign investment and ensure project security.

Spanish business leaders and investors expressed strong interest in entering the Kurdistan Region's market, emphasizing the importance of establishing direct communication channels with the Region's private sector to accelerate future partnerships.

On the sidelines of the opening day, business-to-business meetings were held between representatives from both sides to discuss prospective cooperation. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and commercial agreements are expected to be signed in the near future, paving the way for strategic joint projects.

The economic mission will continue on Tuesday in Valladolid, where the Kurdistan Region delegation is scheduled to meet with Spanish economic institutions and companies to further broaden bilateral business cooperation.

Spain and the Kurdistan Region maintain official diplomatic relations through Spain's Honorary Consulate in Erbil and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Representative Office in Madrid. The KRG has maintained its office in the Spanish capital since 2010, serving as a platform for diplomatic engagement, cultural exchange, and support for the Kurdish community in Spain.

Spanish companies have shown growing interest in investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in infrastructure, vocational training, and agro-industry. Previous proposals have included the construction of railway projects and the establishment of municipal partnerships, including a potential sister-city agreement between Erbil and Malaga.

The forum reflects ongoing efforts by both sides to deepen economic cooperation and expand commercial partnerships between the Kurdistan Region and Spain.